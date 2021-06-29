Police arrests native doctor with human skulls in Delta

Police operatives have arrested a native doctor with two human skulls in Delta State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the command was alerted last Thursday by a 35-year-old Ejiro Okoro who claimed that the corpse of his sister had been exhumed by an unknown person.

Okoro, according to the spokesman, told the police that the sister was buried in 2019.

He said: “During investigation, the police gathered that one 60-year-old Godfrey Akpudje, who was a native doctor, exhumed the corpse, and removed the skull.

“He was immediately arrested and two human skulls were recovered from him. He said he got one of the human skulls from a native doctor who is now late in Osun State.”

