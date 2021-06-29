Metro
Police arrests native doctor with human skulls in Delta
Police operatives have arrested a native doctor with two human skulls in Delta State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
He said the command was alerted last Thursday by a 35-year-old Ejiro Okoro who claimed that the corpse of his sister had been exhumed by an unknown person.
Okoro, according to the spokesman, told the police that the sister was buried in 2019.
READ ALSO: Police arrests pastor over alleged killing of native doctor in Anambra
He said: “During investigation, the police gathered that one 60-year-old Godfrey Akpudje, who was a native doctor, exhumed the corpse, and removed the skull.
“He was immediately arrested and two human skulls were recovered from him. He said he got one of the human skulls from a native doctor who is now late in Osun State.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....