Police arrests newspaper vendors for allegedly promoting IPOB | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests newspaper vendors for allegedly promoting IPOB
The Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Intelligent Response Team (IRT) on Monday arrested five newspaper vendors in Owerri for allegedly promoting activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
However, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro, stated that the operatives were not from his command while confirming the arrest.
One of the arrested vendors, Onyebuchi Iwundu told reporters that the IRT operatives arrested them at Rotibi Street, a popular newspaper circulation street off Douglas Road in the early hours of Monday.
Iwundu said they were accused of circulating and promoting activities of IPOB.
He alleged that they were manhandled before being taken to the police station for detention.
READ ASLO: Police speak on alleged threats by IPOB, Oodua to launch attacks in Lagos
The vendor also alleged that the operatives confiscated their papers and money, adding that they had been warned not to circulate newspapers that promote IPOB’s activities.
He listed others arrested alongside him as Isinwa Blessing, Nelson, Micheal, and Sakatan.
This is the latest in a crackdown of IPOB activities by the security agencies after series of attacks on police formations in the South-East region.
By Mayowa Oladeji
