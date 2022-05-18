Metro
Police arrests Nigerian for wandering around naked in India
Police operatives in the Indian city of Bengaluru have arrested a Nigerian simply identified simply as James for allegedly wandering around the streets almost naked and “causing shame to women in the area.
The 33-year-old resident of Bengaluru’s Hennur Cross neighbourhood had since been detained by Sampigehalli which launched an investigation into how he was found and why he was naked at the time he was found.
“The Nigerian was discovered walking near Shivaram Karanth Layout Park in an almost nude state, causing shame to women, children, and others,” the police said in a statement.
“Residents in the area were alarmed by James’ behaviour and phoned the police. When police from Sampigehalli arrived on the scene, he reportedly assaulted the security officials.
“He was later apprehended by the police and taken to a hospital with injuries to his body.
“James appeared to be suffering from mental illness and was refusing to cooperate with the investigation.”
