Police arrests Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo as govt hunts for activists ahead of June 12 rally | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Cross River on Friday arrested an activist, Agba Jalingo, for alleged arms dealing in the state.

Jalingo, who is the Editor-on-Chief of Cross River Watch, was arrested at the headquarters of the state police headquarters in Calabar after he honoured an invitation by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kayode Sikiru.

The police commissioner had invited the journalist to his office over the planned June 12 protests which he is said to be coordinating in the state.

Jalingo was accompanied to the police headquarters by the News Editor of Cross River Watch, Jonathan Ugbal.

The command’s spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the development.

She said: “There was a petition against him that he is a member of drug dealers, so we called him to question him.

“He is still writing his response to the petition. When he finishes we’ll let him go if we find him not wanting.”

Jalingo is still standing trial for alleged terrorism, treasonable felony, and attempts to topple the Cross River State Government over an article he wrote against Governor Ben Ayade in June 2019.

In the article, he asked the government to disclose the whereabouts of the N500 million released for the floating of the Cross River State Microfinance Bank.

