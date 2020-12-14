Police arrests Nigerian musicians for violating COVID-19 protocols in Uganda

Two Nigerian musicians have been arrested by police in Uganda for staging a musical concert in the capital Kampala despite the suspension of social gatherings by the government in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Monday, the police said the pair – Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Ley and another Nigerian musician known as Tems were arrested after staging a concert on Saturday in Kampala.

Police said the musicians, their manager, and the event organisers would be detained till Wednesday for risking the spread of COVID-19.

The police said three Nigerians have been jointly charged with four other Ugandans for “negligently committing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.”

Omah Lay also confirmed his arrest on Twitter, saying “I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems.”

The singer added that he is “just a musician trying to entertain” and called on Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs to intervene in the matter.

After the confirmation of the musicians’ arrest, the self-acclaimed “African Giant,” Burna Boy took to his official Twitter account and demanded the release of his colleagues.

