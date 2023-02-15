Police arrests nine for attacking banks during naira scarcity protest in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Wednesday arrested nine suspects for allegedly setting two banks and two vehicles ablaze during a protest over the scarcity of the naira notes in Udu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement in Asaba, said the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who used the opportunity to rob the banks before the police put the situation under control.

He said: “In UDU LGA of Delta State, some unguided youths/miscreants in the name of protesters have set two banks and two vehicles ablaze.

“We have arrested nine suspects so far. Some persons will still call this protest.

“Normalcy has been restored following the swift intervention of security operatives deployed to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.”

