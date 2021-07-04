Metro
Police arrests nine suspected armed robbers in Jigawa
The Jugawa State Police Command has arrested nine armed robbery suspects believed to have been terrorising residents of Gumel Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Shiisu Lawan, disclosed the development on Sunday to newsmen in Dutse, saying the suspects were arrested on June 30.
According to Lawan, four of the suspects were arrested after attacking one Naja’atu, a housewife, with a cutlass in the early hours of June 15, at about 2.40 am.
“On June 15, at 8 am, one Nazifi Abdulhamid of plantation Gagarawa Tasha, reported the incident to the police that on the same date at about 2.40 am, the four suspects trespassed into his compound and attacked them with sticks and cutlass.
“His wife, Naja’atu Lawan aged 23, raised alarm and as a result, they (suspects) used a cutlass on her right leg where she sustained a fracture.
READ ALSO: Lagos police parade 49 suspects arrested at Yoruba Nation, Ojota rally
“The scene was visited by police where a stick and a belt were recovered and the victim was rushed to the Gumel General Hospital where she was admitted,” he said.
Also, he said on the same day, two persons, Murtala Haruna and Kabiru Ibrahim, all of the same address, reported to the police that their cellphones were snatched by the suspects.
Lawan said two weeks later, the four suspects were arrested in connection with the offence, adding that after interrogations, the suspects confessed to the crime.
Meanwhile, he said the five other suspects were arrested for allegedly receiving the stolen properties, adding that three cellphones and the sum of N20,250 were recovered from the suspects.
Lawan said the case was still being investigated.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....