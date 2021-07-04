Police arrests nine suspected armed robbers in Jigawa

The Jugawa State Police Command has arrested nine armed robbery suspects believed to have been terrorising residents of Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Shiisu Lawan, disclosed the development on Sunday to newsmen in Dutse, saying the suspects were arrested on June 30.

According to Lawan, four of the suspects were arrested after attacking one Naja’atu, a housewife, with a cutlass in the early hours of June 15, at about 2.40 am.

“On June 15, at 8 am, one Nazifi Abdulhamid of plantation Gagarawa Tasha, reported the incident to the police that on the same date at about 2.40 am, the four suspects trespassed into his compound and attacked them with sticks and cutlass.

“His wife, Naja’atu Lawan aged 23, raised alarm and as a result, they (suspects) used a cutlass on her right leg where she sustained a fracture.

“The scene was visited by police where a stick and a belt were recovered and the victim was rushed to the Gumel General Hospital where she was admitted,” he said.

Also, he said on the same day, two persons, Murtala Haruna and Kabiru Ibrahim, all of the same address, reported to the police that their cellphones were snatched by the suspects.

Lawan said two weeks later, the four suspects were arrested in connection with the offence, adding that after interrogations, the suspects confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, he said the five other suspects were arrested for allegedly receiving the stolen properties, adding that three cellphones and the sum of N20,250 were recovered from the suspects.

Lawan said the case was still being investigated.

By Victor Uzoho

