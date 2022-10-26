Metro
Police arrests nine suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Jigawa
Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested nine suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, and drug peddling in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Effiom, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse.
Effiom said the suspects were arrested between September 20 and October 20 in different parts of the state.
He added that five of the suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping in Jigawa and Kano States.
The CP said: “Two suspects aged 20 and 25 were arrested for alleged drug peddling while two others aged 30 and 33 were arrested for alleged armed robbery and car theft.
“One AK47 rifle, one magazine, and three cut-to-size locally made guns were recovered from the suspected kidnappers while one Honda Civic car and a new Kasea motorcycle were recovered from the suspected armed robbers.
“We recovered 10 and a half bags of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspected drug peddlers.”
