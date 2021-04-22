Police arrests Nollywood actor, ‘Baba Ijesha’ for allegedly defiling teenager in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the matter was reported at the Sabo Police Station in the Yaba area of the state.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor

“The case of defilement was reported on April 19, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”

