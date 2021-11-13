Police arrests notorious armed robber in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a notorious armed robber in the Sapele area of the state and recovered several ammunitions in the operation.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Warri, said the suspect was nabbed on Wednesday.

He said the 38-year-old suspect had been terrorising residents of Sapele and environs, adding that he was on the police watchlist.

Edafe said: “On November 10, 2021, at about 4:45 p.m., police got a tip-off that he was in Sapele.

“Operatives consequently stormed his house and one locally-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered.

“Investigation is ongoing.”

