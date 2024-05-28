News
Police arrests notorious bandit, recovers ransom in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested a notorious bandit and recovered ransom in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna
Hassan said: “On May 22, at about 10:00hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Saminaka Division, acting on credible intelligence, successfully arrested a suspect identified as Abdulkarim Maude, aged 33, from Tudun Wada Mariri.”
“He was arrested in Upara Warsapiti, Lere Local Government Area of the state.
“Upon his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a bag containing the sum of ₦347,000, a machete, and some criminal charms.
“During interrogation, Maude confessed to being involved in kidnapping for ransom along with one Alhaji Yakubu and two others from Binchim Village, Bassa LGA, Plateau.
“He said the recovered money was identified as his share of the ransom collected from the kidnapping of two tractor operators, Yau Balele 45 years old, and Lukman Abubakar 40 years of age who were abducted on May 17, 2024, while working on the farm of Alhaji Gambo.
“The victims were taken to Binchim Hills, Bassa LGA, Plateau, and were released on May 20, 2024.
“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices.”
