Police arrests notorious bandit, suspected fuel suppliers in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a notorious bandit simply identified as Auwal Aliyu in Batsari local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this when he paraded some criminal suspects at the command headquarters in Katsina on Friday, said Aliyu was arrested on September 7.
He added that two suspected fuel suppliers to bandits and 20 others were also arrested for flouting the security orders put in place in the state government.
He said: “On 07/09/2021 at about 1400hrs, the command succeeded in arresting one Auwal Aliyu, alias ‘DANKALLI,’ ‘M’, aged 32years of Kafi, Paiko LGA of Niger State, an indigene of Batsari LGA of Katsina State, a fugitive, a notorious bandit on the wanted list of the police and Batsari community for various crimes bordering on banditry.
“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was accosted in a motor park at Kurfi LGA trying to board a vehicle.
“In the course of investigation, six SIM cards of various GSM network providers, a complete set of vigilante uniform and ID card were recovered in his possession during the police search.
“Similarly, on the 7/9/2021 at about 1100hrs, officers of the 17 Brigade Army Headquarters, Natsinta Barracks, while on patrol along Yan Tumaki to Danmusa road arrested the duo of Isiya Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 40 years of Yan Tumaki village, Danmusa LGA, Katsina and Usman Mamman, ‘m’, aged 30yrs of Dan Ali village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.
“The suspects were arrested when they were conveying two drums of diesel inside a motor vehicle, Golf III wagon, green in colour with registration number VA 417 KJA suspected to be a supply to the bandits in the bush.”
