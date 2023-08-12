Police arrests NURTW president, 3 others in Abuja

Police operatives on Friday arrested the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, and three other officials in Abuja.

The NURTW Deputy President, Isa Ore, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the four officials were arrested at the union’s National Secretariat in Garki 2, Abuja, on Friday evening.

The other officials are – the General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi, National Trustee, Olayi Odion, and the Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

The deputy president said the four men are currently being detained at the Wuse Zone 3 Division in Abuja.



He added that the police did not give any reason for the arrest of the NURTW officials.

Ore said: “We were preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected National Administrative Council members when the police arrived, asked us to leave the premises, and proceeded to seal off the secretariat.

“We were shocked to see the policemen in their number locking our secretariat without giving them a reason.

“They said it was an order from the above and they have detained our president and other leaders at Wuse police station.”

