Police arrests one of the suspected killers of UNIJOS lecturer, frees daughter

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one of the suspected killers of a University of Jos lecturer, Dr. Nendi Drengkat.

Some unknown gunmen had Friday night attacked the University of Jos Staff Quarters and shot dead the varsity don.

The hoodlums also abducted the deceased’s six-year-old daughter.

They later called the family and demanded N10 million ransom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Chuka Egbuka who paraded the suspect at the state police command on Sunday, said the daughter of the slain lecturer and one other person were rescued during a gun duel with the hoodlums in Jos North local government area of the state.

He said: “On 16/5/2020 at about 0030hrs, the Command received a distress call at road 6 University Senior staff quarters Jos where some hoodlums entered the house of one Dr. Nandi Drenkat, a lecturer with the University of Jos, where he was shot and his six years old daughter kidnapped.

“Immediately the command received the information, on the same date at about 0530 hours, a combined team of conventional policemen, mobile men, operatives from anti- kidnapping unit, vigilante group, and hunters were deployed to the hilly areas where the kidnapped victim was suspected to have been kept.

“The scene was thoroughly combed and in the process, the kidnappers were sighted on the hill and there was a gun duel between the operatives and the kidnappers. In the process one of the kidnappers called Ali Mohammed of Narabi was shot on his right leg and was arrested with one AK 47 rifle.”

