Police arrests one suspected killer of retired DIG’s wife in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State police command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the killing of Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya.

Mrs. Aghanya was killed by gunmen at his residence in Makurdi on Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, who Catherine Anene, disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, said police received information on Saturday that the deceased who had planned to pay a courtesy call on a monarch in Makurdi was not seen by other chiefs in the state capital.

She said: “Police detectives who received this report swiftly moved to the deceased’s house where she resides alone behind her bakery.

“Her car was seen parked in front of the gate and the fence broken into but her doors were locked.

“The team noticed bloodstains on the window of the deceased’s house and curiously broke in where they found the lifeless body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.”

Anene said the woman’s body had been deposited at Bishop Murray Hospital Morgue in Makurdi.

