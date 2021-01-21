Police arrests organiser of Kwara n*de party

The Kwara State police command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of one of the organisers of a n*de party in the state, Akinsola Babatunde aka “Mr. White.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, who paraded Babatunde at the command headquarters in Ilorin, said credible intelligence on the gang’s activities led to the arrest of the man in the state capital.

Bagega, who said organisers of the party had advertised the show on social media for prospective attendees, added that they planned to hold the event in lounges, clubhouses and service apartments within the city.

He also disclosed that the organisers of the nude party fixed N20,000 per head as a gate fee for the event.

The police commissioner said: “The immoral and illegal action of Mr. White and his accomplices contradict the COVID-19 protocols and promote crime and criminality.

“Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau attached to the command carried out a string operation involving tactical undercover and manoeuvre. We played along with them by posing as interested persons.

“We paid the advertised sum of N20,000 to a given bank account. With the other stakeholders’ cooperation, we arrested the suspect while going to withdraw the money from the bank.

“Efforts are ongoing by the state police command to arrest the fleeing members of the gang; the one in custody will be charged as soon as investigation is completed.”

