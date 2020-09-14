Police arrests owner of Shawarma spot, five others over customer’s murder in Lagos

The Lagos State police command said on Monday the owner of AVID Shawarma Spot, Chimezie Amaechi and five other persons had been arrested in connection with the murder of a customer at the spot in the Alagbado area of the state last weekend.

The command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the deceased Kayode Olorunroba, was shot during an altercation with another customer at the spot.

Adejobi added that the owner of the Shawarma spot did not report the incident to the police until the victim died.

He said: “As a follow up to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed that police detectives be mobilized and hunt for the suspects who were linked to the killing.

“In the course of the investigation, the following persons were arrested: the owner of the Shawarma Spot, Chimezie Amaechi; the deceased’s friend, Okikiola Kazeem; Manager of AVID Bar, Olayinka Oyedokun; Femi Victor, Taiwo Morokola, and Omole Wasiu. These suspects are giving useful information that would assist the police in the investigation.

“Meanwhile, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, to take over the case for discreet investigation.”

