Police arrests, parades 201 suspected looters in Abuja

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested and paraded no fewer 201 suspected looters who took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to break into public and private warehouses.

While parading the suspects before newsmen, spokesperson of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said they were all arraigned before six mobile courts on Wednesday 28th October, 2020.

“It would be recalled that following the wanton looting and vandalisation of warehouses within the FCT, two days ago, the crime-fighting effort of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of some suspected vandals cum looters,” the PPRO said.

“In continuation of its relentless effort to restore normalcy, within the last 48hours, the Command has arrested and arraigned a total of two hundred and one (201) suspected looters including women and made recoveries of some looted items, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp-Kubwa, Kuje, Gwagwalada,Jabi and idu. All the suspects were arraigned before six (6) mobile courts on Wednesday 28th October, 2020.

“The above development is a proof of the Command’s unwavering resolve to further maintain peace and stability within the Federal Capital Territory. The Command wishes to reaffirm that it will not relent until it has brought to book all criminal elements within the FCT.

