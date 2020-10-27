Police arrests, parades two minors, four others for alleged arson during EndSARS protests in Ekiti

Six suspects have been arrested by Ekiti State Police Command over alleged attack on three police facilities in Ekiti during the #EndSARS protest.

It was learnt that two of the suspects paraded were minors; Odeyemi Sina, aged 12, and Ayomide Akomolafe, aged 13.

Other suspects paraded were Alao Emmanuel, Ojuko Tobi, Sunday Salihu and Kosedake Olamilekan.

Parading the suspects, Mr Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, said the minors were arrested at the scene of the incident.

According to him, they were caught in the act and they have confessed to the crime.

Abutu added that the suspects and others, now at large, also looted the exhibit room and set the station ablaze, including all the vehicles parked in and around the stations.

“When the EndSARS protest started, everything was done peacefully until the 20th of October when some hoodlums stormed our Area Command in Ikere Divisional Police Station and burnt the police station and vehicles there.

“They also went to two other divisional police stations, particularly the Afao Ikere division, and set the stations and vehicles there ablaze. Some police officers were even wounded while others had to run for their lives.

“A Joint Operation Team of the Police, the Military and other Security Agencies was immediately deployed to the scene to stop further damage.

“In the process, six suspects were arrested at the scene of crime while others ran away. In their confessional statements, the suspects agreed that they actively participated in the burning of the police stations.

“We are spreading our dragnets and all the names mentioned by these suspects will be arrested. They are all at large, but we are trailing them and in the course of investigation, they will be apprehended,” Abutu added.

