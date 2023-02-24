News
Police arrests party agents over alleged plot to hack INEC’s portal in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have arrested 15 party agents for allegedly plotting to hack into the presidential and National Assembly election results portal in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, disclosed this to journalists at the command headquarters in Katsina on Friday evening.
He said the suspects were arrested with several electronic gadgets including laptop computers and other tools.
READ ALSO: Police foils gunmen attack on INEC officials in Anambra
The spokesman added that the command has commenced an investigation into the matter.
Isah said: “We don’t want to jump the gun. We invited experts and they are doing their work to see the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...