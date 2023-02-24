Police arrests party agents over alleged plot to hack INEC’s portal in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested 15 party agents for allegedly plotting to hack into the presidential and National Assembly election results portal in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, disclosed this to journalists at the command headquarters in Katsina on Friday evening.

He said the suspects were arrested with several electronic gadgets including laptop computers and other tools.

The spokesman added that the command has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Isah said: “We don’t want to jump the gun. We invited experts and they are doing their work to see the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity.”

