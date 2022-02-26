Police arrests pastor for alleged attempted murder in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State on Saturday arrested a pastor, Peter Omope, for alleged illegal possession of firearms and attempted murder.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abeokuta, said Omope was arrested at his place of worship at Olambe Junction in Akute area of the state.

Oyeyemi added that the cleric was arrested following a distress call received from one Deji Olaketan at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters.

He said: “Olaketan told the police that he drove his boss to the airport in company of an 18-year-old lady, another domestic staff and returned the vehicle to the residence of a relation of the boss as instructed.

“On their way home, they were informed that traditional religion worshipers were conducting a street sacrifice in the area forbidden for females to see.

“They decided to take refuge at the worship place where a vigil was ongoing in order to join the proceedings as it was already late in the night.

“While they were at the entrance of the place of worship, the suspect who happened to be the cleric in charge came out with a pump action rifle and before they could utter any explanation, shot the lady in the leg.

“Upon the distress call, police moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.”

The spokesman said the victim was taken to Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital from where she was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and finally to the Orthopaedics Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

“The police also recovered the rifle and five live cartridges from the suspect

“He has been taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation,” he added.

