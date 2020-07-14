Police arrests pastor for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a 59-year-old pastor for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta that the pastor, who is from Light Christian Church, Odeda, was arrested following a report by the father of the victim.

He said the suspect lured the girl to his room and defiled her.

Oyeyemi said: “He called her to go and bring his key for him in his room, while the innocent girl was going into the room, the pastor followed her behind, pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

READ ALSO: Police arrests pastor for impregnating daughter as he blames ‘the devil’s arrow’

“Upon the report, the DPO Odeda Division, CSP Ajayi Williams, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda police station, while the victim has been taken to General Hospital Odeda for medical attention.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions