Police arrests pastor for allegedly defiling teenage chorister in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a pastor for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old choir member in the Agbado area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, said the 38-year-old pastor was the General Overseer of the church.

He added the pastor’s arrest followed a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters.

Oyeyemi said: “The pastor would have long been arrested, but the victim’s mother frustrated earlier moves because she does not want to offend her pastor.

“The woman later changed her mind and invited the police after noticing that the girl had been bleeding ceaselessly since the incident happened in October 2021.

“The victim, who is currently recuperating in a hospital, told the police that the pastor deflowered her.

The pastor lured the girl into his room while the mother was away and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“After the matter was reported at the police station, police operatives were deployed to the church where the pastor was arrested.

“During interrogation, the pastor admitted that he defiled the victim and pleaded for forgiveness.”

