Police arrests pastors for alleged murder of church member in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two pastors for the alleged murder of one of their church members in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Abeokuta on Monday, said the suspects – Chidi Samuel and Paul Zakari – murdered one Favour Okumazor, who was a member of a Christian fellowship group, Life Builders Network, in Oyan village, Abeokuta North local government area of the state.

He added that the suspects had taken about seven youths to an isolated area in Oyan village for acclaimed Bible study and fellowship.

Bankole said: “The suspects took some youths numbering seven away from their parents to an isolated area in Oyan village, via Imala for what they called Bible study and fellowship.

“The suspects were arrested following a report by one of the parents who was alerted by one of the victims after he escaped.”

