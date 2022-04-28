Police arrests PDP governorship aspirant on Wike’s order

Police on Thursday arrested a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, after he was declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Dagogo, who is representing the Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was arrested by armed security operatives at the PDP South-South zonal Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He was arrested after arriving at the party’s secretariat for the screening of the governorship aspirants from the South-South.

Dagogo was declared wanted by Governor Wike on Wednesday for allegedly hiring thugs to attack the PDP secretariat in the state capital.

The aspirant had earlier denied the allegation and accused the governor of plotting to stop him from appearing before the screening committee headed by the former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi.

He, however, promised to appear at the state police command after the screening.

