Police arrests pickpocket who allegedly stole 240 mobile phones from Lagos commuters | Ripples Nigeria

A 27-year-old pickpocket identified as Ayomide Sikiru, was on Monday, arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), for allegedly stealing over 240 mobile phones from Lagos commuters.

It was learnt that Sikiru, who is a resident of Akala, Mushin, was arrested at about 10:00pm on Sunday.

A statement by the Lagos Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, sais Sikiru was arrested after he had successfully picked a Tecno Camon 12 from the hand bag of an elderly woman when she was trying to board a commercial bus to Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

He said: “The suspect, after stealing the phone, tried to alight from the bus but was restrained by a passenger who challenged him to return the phone he stole.

“He denied stealing any phone until RRS officers stationed at Iyana Oworo searched and recovered the phone along with an iPhone 7 and another mobile phone from his bag. The owners of the phones had been contacted immediately.”

Adejobi said the suspect confessed to have been in the business of pickpocketing for 14 months, after learning the illegal “business” in 15 days from one Sakiru, adding that he operates only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as those are the busy days in Lagos.

The suspect also confessed to have picked over 240 mobiles phones from pockets and bags of Lagos commuters.

