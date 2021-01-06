Latest Metro

Police arrests pregnant housewife for poisoning stepson in Osun

January 6, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State police command has confirmed the arrest of a 24-year-old pregnant housewife, Mariam Musa, for allegedly killing her stepson through food poisoning in the Ede area of the state.

The woman was paraded at the command headquarters on Tuesday.

The suspect told journalists she killed the three-year-old stepson out of jealousy because her husband cared more for his mother.

She added that the man showered more love on the boy to the detriment of her own children.

Mariam said: “Greed and jealousy made me to kill the son of my husband’s second wife. She had a male child and I was not happy that our husband was showing her more care.”

On how she killed her rival’s son, the suspect said the boy left his mother and came to her room on the day she poisoned him.

