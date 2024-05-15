Police arrests principal suspect in Kano mosque explosion

Police operatives in Kano have arrested the principal suspect behind the early morning mosque explosion in Gadan village in Gezawa local government area of the state.

An unspecified number of people were injured when gunmen attacked the mosque in the early morning of Wednesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usaini Gumel, in a chat with journalists on Wednesday identified the suspect as 38- 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar.

He said the suspect had confessed to attacking the mosque because of a long-standing family dispute over inheritance sharing.

READ ALSO: 24 wounded in Kano Mosque explosion

The CP said: “On May 15, 2024, at about 5:20 a.m. the police received a report of an explosion at a mosque in Gadan Village during the dawn prayer, leaving several people injured.

“Promptly, a team of security personnel, including experts in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), were deployed to the scene.

“24 victims, including 20 males and four children, who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now