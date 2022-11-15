Police arrests prophet for defiling two sisters in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 30-year-old Prophet, Joseph Ogundeji, for allegedly defiling two sisters at Ajuwon in Ifo local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ota.

He said Ogundeji was arrested on November 11 for allegedly defiling two underage sisters of the church in the Ajuwon area of the state.

He added that the suspect was arrested after the girls’ father lodged a complaint at Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters.

The spokesman said: “The man reported the matter at Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters after discovering that his 16-year-old daughter was pregnant.

“When he inquired to know who was responsible for the pregnancy, he discovered that Ogundeji was the man who impregnated her.

“After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed his detectives to arrest the randy prophet.

“On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime.”

