Police arrests prophetess for alleged multiple acts of fraud in Ogun

The Ogun State police command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a prophetess with the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Oluwakemi Sotonode, for alleged fraud.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said Sotonode, who is a prophetess with the CCC Marvelous Model Parish in Obada-Oko, allegedly obtained millions of naira from several people through fraudulent means.

He said the woman was arrested on Tuesday at her hideout by operatives attached to the Public Complaint Bureau unit over several fraud allegations leveled against her.

Oyeyemi said: “Sotonode was declared wanted by the police following a petition by one Idris Ilyas in November 2019 who reported that she duped him.

“Idris said the suspect contacted him to supply kaolin stone to a company, and after he made the supply, she went to the company, collected N1.2million on his behalf, and converted it to her personal use.

“The prophetess also allegedly collected N200,000 from one Olabangboye Olalekan on September 30 under the pretence, she would sell a plot of land to him at the Obada-Oko area of the state but disappeared after collecting the money.

“In a similar case, the suspect contacted a woman identified as Kehinde Ojekunle in April, to supply kaolin worth of N300, 000 to a company. After she made the supply, the prophetess reportedly went behind her, collected the money on her behalf, and converted it to her use.

“In March 2020, the same suspect obtained the sum of N670, 000 from one Gbolagade Damilola under the pretense of supplying her 40 bags of rice but she ran away afterward.”

The command spokesman said the prophetess admitted to the allegations.

