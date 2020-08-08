Police arrests protesters of Southern Kaduna killings

The Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of some people protesting the killings in the southern part of the state and the government’s inability to arrest the situation.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the arrest of the protesters to journalists, said there was no prior notice from the conveners of the rally.

The protesters, according to him, paralysed activities at the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) located in the Chikun local government area of the state.

Jalige said: “Some of them were arrested because they did not inform us about the procession. However, I cannot confirm how many of them were picked now.”

The protesters which comprised of youths insisted that the federal and state governments must find a lasting solution to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The protesters clad in dark attires, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Enough is Enough,” “We cannot continue like this,” “Southern Kaduna lives matter,” “Government has failed us,” “Allow us to defend ourselves if you can’t,” and “End killings in Southern Kaduna,” among others.

