Police arrests school proprietor for alleged sexual harassment in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested the Proprietor of Megland Comprehensive School in the Lekki area of the state, Emmanuel Madueke, for alleged sexual harassment of a 14-year-old student of the school.
The Coordinator of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs. Titilayo Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
She said the proprietor, 62, sexually harassed the student on May 26.
The coordinator added that a team of officers from the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and the DSVRT visited the school on June 17 to investigate the claims.
Vivour-Adeniyi said: “The visit was based on the Lagos State Government’s Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme, 2016.
“Investigations revealed that the perpetrator had developed a cordial relationship with the senior secondary school student before allegedly perpetrating the illegal act.
“In an interview with the student by the team, she disclosed that the school proprietor during the school’s Children’s Day celebration, made advances at her.
“He kissed her on the lips but she was able to push him away and ran out of his office.
“She added that since the incident, she had made every effort to distance herself from the proprietor.
“In his reaction to the allegations, Madueke claimed that his action was an innocent gesture on the student’s cheek.
“Further investigations revealed that the affected student might not be the only student to have fallen victim of sexual harassment in the hands of the perpetrator.
“It was further alleged that Madueke tactically grooms female students who become acquainted with him after promising educational advancement as a reward to them.
“The proprietor’s actions contravened the Child’s Rights Law 2015 and Sections 135, (Indecent treatment of a child) and 263 (Sexual Assault) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.
“The case was reported to the Ilasan Police Division and investigations are currently ongoing by the Gender Desk Department of the Lagos State Police Command.
“The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of children from all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.
“No form of sexual and gender-based violence will be tolerated in the state.”
