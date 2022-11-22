Police arrests school VP for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old girl in Adamawa

The police in Adamawa State have arrested a 52-year-old secondary school vice principal, Enoch Kwaleji, for allegedy raping a girl in an uncompleted building in Sangere Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Suleiman Nguroje who confirmed the arrest of Kwaleji in a statement on Tuesday in Yola, said the suspect who is a vice principal of Government Girls Secondary School, Abba Murke in Song Local Government Area, was arrested on November 15 following a report lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jabbi-Lamba by the victim’s mother.

“The suspect, a resident of Salama House, Sangere, Jabbi-Lamba, Girei, on November 15, at about 1900hrs, lured the victim to an uncompleted building and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jabbi lamba by the victim’s mother,” Nguroje said.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sikiru Akande, has directed the officer in charge of the Police Family Unit to take over the investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

“CP Akande has equally advised members of the public, particularly parents, to be watchful of their children, especially the girl-child against criminal minded elements.

“He has assured the state government and the general public of the command’s unrelenting effort to end all forms of gender based violence, while promising immediate prosecution of any perpetrator found wanting,” Nguroje said.

