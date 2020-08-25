Police arrests security guard for defiling eight-year-old girl in Delta

A 46-year-old security guard has been arrested by police for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl in Ibusa community, Oshimili North local government area of Delta State.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said the incident occurred in an uncompleted building in the early hours of Monday.

READ ALSO: Court remands two men for defiling 14-year-old girl

He added that the suspect was caught in the act by neighbours.

Onovwakpoyeya said: “The suspect was caught in the act by his neighbours after he lured the little girl into the building.”

Join the conversation

Opinions