Police arrests security guard over alleged plan to abduct bank manager in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a security guard over an alleged plan to abduct the Manager of a Zenith Bank branch in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bello Kontongs, who confirmed the development to journalists in Benin, said the security man was arrested along with another suspect.

He said the security guard had accused the bank manager, Mr. Ralphael Ibodeme, of organising several bank robberies in the area.

The spokesman said: “We gathered that the bank manager had taken some administrative actions against the suspect over alleged acts of insubordination. This might have prompted him to plot the bank manager’s kidnap.

“In the plan, security guard contacted a friend who recruited the second suspect.

However, the recruiter of the second suspect, who had just been released from prison after serving out his term for kidnapping, buckled and reported the plot to the police.

“The arrest of the security guard and the second suspect was made possible as the latter’s recruiter was asked by the police to play along in the planned abduction of the bank manager.

“When quizzed by the police on his role in the plot, the security guard accused the bank manager of robbery. However, after further interrogation, the man claimed he has had a running battle with Ibodeme.

“The report of the command anti-kidnapping squad showed that the security guard lied against the bank manager to avoid being prosecuted.”

He said the two suspects would be charged to court for attempted kidnapping.

