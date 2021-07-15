Metro
Police arrests security guard over alleged plan to abduct bank manager in Edo
Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a security guard over an alleged plan to abduct the Manager of a Zenith Bank branch in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Bello Kontongs, who confirmed the development to journalists in Benin, said the security man was arrested along with another suspect.
He said the security guard had accused the bank manager, Mr. Ralphael Ibodeme, of organising several bank robberies in the area.
The spokesman said: “We gathered that the bank manager had taken some administrative actions against the suspect over alleged acts of insubordination. This might have prompted him to plot the bank manager’s kidnap.
“In the plan, security guard contacted a friend who recruited the second suspect.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected kidnap kingpin in Edo
However, the recruiter of the second suspect, who had just been released from prison after serving out his term for kidnapping, buckled and reported the plot to the police.
“The arrest of the security guard and the second suspect was made possible as the latter’s recruiter was asked by the police to play along in the planned abduction of the bank manager.
“When quizzed by the police on his role in the plot, the security guard accused the bank manager of robbery. However, after further interrogation, the man claimed he has had a running battle with Ibodeme.
“The report of the command anti-kidnapping squad showed that the security guard lied against the bank manager to avoid being prosecuted.”
He said the two suspects would be charged to court for attempted kidnapping.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....