Police arrests seven over alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old girl in India

Police operatives in India have arrested seven men after a 16-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted by 400 men.

The girl’s claim was the latest in the horrifying cases of sexual violence problem, the Chairman of the country’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vanave said the homeless girl reported that policemen were among the men that sexually assaulted her at Beed district of Maharashtra state.

He said: “The girl told the police she was married off at age 13 to a 33-year-old man who sexually abused her.

“She also said she was sexually assaulted by her father, ultimately prompting her to leave both homes and sleep at the bus stop.

“While the number of the alleged rapists would be difficult to corroborate, the girl could identify at least 25 alleged perpetrators.

“The girl had attempted to file a police complaint against a man she accused of beating her up, but officers did not register it.”

