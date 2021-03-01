Police arrests seven suspected armed robbers in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Osun have arrested seven suspected armed robbers terrorising the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo, said the suspects were arrested when a victim reported an attack on his residence.

He added that the gang had been terrorising residents of Osogbo and its environs for months.

The police commissioner said: “On February 7, at about 7:50 a.m. the case of armed robbery was reported at Oja-Oba Police Division and operatives of the Police Response Unit (PRU) swung into action.

“The victim of the robbery attack said about five persons armed with dangerous weapons, broke into his apartment around Ilesha Garage, Osogbo, and stole valuables including one unregistered Toyota Camry all valued at N3.65 million.”

He said some of the armed robbers were, however, arrested in Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun States.

Olokode said they all made confessional statements that their major operations were carried out largely within Osogbo metropolis.

He also paraded two other suspects arrested for obtaining money under pretext.

According to him, the suspects usually abscond with money collected from their victims after promising to introduce them to business opportunities which they knew to be fake.

