Police arrests seven suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested seven suspected members of Eiye Confraternity in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Sunday that the suspects attacked some local vigilante members in the area.

The suspects are – Abolaji Adebayo (21), Josiah Offem (37), Oluwapelumi Oyeyinka (25), Lamidi Taofeeq (41), Ahmed Shittu (48), Rabiu Ganiyu (25), and Zainab Nurudeen (20).

Adejobi said: “Others who were in possession of dangerous weapons fled the scene on sighting the police.

“They caused varying degrees of injury on the vigilantes, using machetes and guns.

“Items recovered from them include machetes, charms, and a green bus with Reg No: LAGOS APP 600 XA which they used for operations.”

The spokesman added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for proper investigation.

“This will send signals to other cultists and men of the underworld that Lagos State will be too hot for them to operate or hibernate,” he stated.

