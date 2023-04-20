Police arrests seven suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested seven suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said: “Owing to the recent marching order handed down by the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Mamman Giwa, to Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to go on the offensive, personnel of the command have recorded a positive result with the arrest of seven kidnap suspects.

“At about 1320hrs, a patrol team attached to Saminaka Area Command, in conjunction with a hunters group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA), apprehended one suspect with six others at Mariri Village in the same area.



“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having carried out a series of kidnappings, culpable homicide, and armed robberies in the said area.

“One AK 47 rifle with 14 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, one locally fabricated long-range double-barrel gun used for expending 12-guage live cartridges, and one locally-made pistol that uses .9mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing and efforts have been intensified to recover more arms and ammunition.”

