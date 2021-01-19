Police arrests seven suspects for cloning, theft of electricity meters in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of seven suspects who specialise in cloning and theft of electricity meter.

The Head of Special Investigation and Prosecution Taskforce on Electricity Offences (SIPTEO) in North-West, Aliyu Bamalli, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, said the suspects were arrested by the team after the Kaduna Electric complained of energy theft and vandalism among others.

The suspects are – Iliya Maigeri, Alex Zamani, Gambo Saidu, Solomon Luka, Joseph Stephen Monday Joseph and Francis Ahmadu.

Bamali said; “The suspects succeeded in cloning two meters into 13 meters with the same number. They were arrested in Barnawa in Kaduna South local government of Kaduna State and are still being investigated for necessary prosecution.

“We succeeded in arresting the syndicates following diligent investigation and manhunt because we work with Electricity Distribution Companies to safeguard against energy theft.”

