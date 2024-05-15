Police arrests singer Portable over failure to pay G-Wagon debt

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known in music circles as Portable, is now cooling his heels in police net over his failure to pay a Mercedez G-Wagon debt.

It was learned that Portable only paid N13 million toward the N27 million cost of the car while buying it, refusing to pay the remaining N14 million on the grounds that the vehicle was defective.

Reports state that the street hop singer frequently asserted that the car was defective whenever the car dealer contacted him to collect the outstanding amount.

READ ALSO:‘I dont want to die young’ Portable cries out for help on sick bed

The musician was arrested after the vehicle dealer allegedly reported the incident to the police, and SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed the singer’s incarceration.

According to Hundeyin, the musician deliberately refused to pay the balance, which is up to N14 million.

“Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought a G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today,” SP Hundeyin stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now