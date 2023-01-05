Police arrests six suspected armed robbers in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra on Wednesday arrested six suspected armed robbers terrorising some communities in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested by operatives who were on a surveillance patrol along the Ogidi/Eke-Nkpor road on Wednesday night.

Read also:Police arrests internet fraudsters for alleged kidnap of underage girls in Delta

He listed the suspects as Innocent Ifeanyi (29), Nweze Chiderah (33), Igwe Emmanuel (20), Kelechi Ani (35), Chidera Nwobodo (23), and Emeka Onuoha (30).

The spokesman added that two automatic pump action guns, six live cartridges, one black Toyota Camry, and one Toyota corolla vehicle were recovered from the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now