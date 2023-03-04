Police arrests six suspected armed robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested six suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

He said suspects specialised in dispossessing unsuspecting residents of their valuables in the Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago areas of the state.

He listed the suspects as Chukwuemeka Emmanuel (21), Chukwuebuka Innocent (24), Umaru Isah (21), Emmanuel Ita (19), Olayitan Ayinde (18), and Moshood Ayinde (25).

Hundeyin said the arrest of the suspects followed investigations into reports about the activities of criminals in the area.

The spokesman said: “The suspects, who belonged to two different gangs, were arrested in different areas of the state.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members and recover other weapons.

“One unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally-made gun, one Infinix Note 7, and one iPhone 7 were recovered from the suspects.”

