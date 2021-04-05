Police arrests six suspected criminals, recovers stolen car, tricycles in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested six suspected criminals for alleged stealing, cultism, and possession of firearms.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Awka.

Ikenga said the command recovered one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, one Lexus 330 Jeep SUV and two tricycles from the suspected criminals.

He said: “Acting on credible information while on surveillance duty, operatives of the command attached to Ihiala Police Division on April 4, at about 1820hrs, arrested one Chike Obi (28) and Okosi’s Udeagu (23).

“One locally-made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from the suspects and they both confessed to being members of a deadly cult group.”

Similarly, Ikenga said the Inland Police Division on March 22, received a complaint that a Lexus 330 SUV got missing at a car wash on Heritage Road.

He said all efforts made to locate the vehicle and operator of the car wash proved abortive.

However, he said police operatives attached to the Division later arrested two suspects, one Pius Aidam and one Effiong Udeme in connection with the car theft.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was stolen and taken to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” the spokesman added.

