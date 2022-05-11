Metro
Police arrests six suspected drug peddlers in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested six suspected drug peddlers in the city.
The operatives also recovered large quantities of prohibited substances, including dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa of different variants like “Loud,” “Arizona,” “Crack” Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup.
The spokesperson for the FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.
She said the arrest of the suspects was in line with the command’s crusade against crime and criminality in the FCT.
READ ALSO: Police arrest officer accused of engaging in cultism
Adeh said the suspects were arrested during tactical sweep operations following actionable intelligence by the Command’s Anti-Narcotic unit at different blackspots within the city.
“Upon the arrest, the suspects were in possession of large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Laud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup,” she said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...