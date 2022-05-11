Police arrests six suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested six suspected drug peddlers in the city.

The operatives also recovered large quantities of prohibited substances, including dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa of different variants like “Loud,” “Arizona,” “Crack” Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

She said the arrest of the suspects was in line with the command’s crusade against crime and criminality in the FCT.

Adeh said the suspects were arrested during tactical sweep operations following actionable intelligence by the Command’s Anti-Narcotic unit at different blackspots within the city.

“Upon the arrest, the suspects were in possession of large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Laud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup,” she said.

