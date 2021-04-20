Police arrests six suspects for alleged cultism, armed robbery in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division have arrested six persons for alleged cultism and armed robbery in Lagos.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said two suspects – Fatai Kalejaiye (25) and Kolapo Ayeobasan (21) were arrested on Monday while performing initiation rites at the Ikorodu area of the state.

He said Kalejaiye confessed to be a member of the Eiye confraternity.

Adejobi added that operatives attached to the Ipakodo Division in Ikorodu also arrested four persons for alleged armed robbery in the area.

The suspects – Sunday Mesagan (16), Damilade Matiminu (24), Oladimeji Orimoloye (19) and Akinmoye Emmanuel (24) were arrested following complaints by one Temidire Ogunbajo.

The spokesman said: “The arrest was on the heels of a complaint received from Temidire Ogunbajo, that some suspected armed cultists invaded her house and attacked her and other residents of the Majidun community, Ikorodu, on April 16 at 8.30a.m.

“The police, in conjunction with local security operatives in Ikorodu, swung into action and arrested them one after the other between April 16 and 18 while others are still at large.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one chisel, one cutlass, broken bottles, charms and some offensive weapons.”

