Police arrests Sowore at resumed trial of IPOB leader, Kanu

The police on Monday arrested the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court, Abuja as the court resumes for the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore, a one time presidential aspirant and human rights activist, had stormed the court premises with some activists carrying placards bearing ‘#BuhariMustGo’, was reportedly arrested and taken away.

It was gathered that armed operatives descended on the activist, beat him up and bundled him into a vehicle alongside the cameraman who was livestreaming for him.

Confirming his arrest via a post on his social mediaplatform, Sowore said he was brutalised by the secret police during his arrest and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station.

“I have just been arrested by the Nigerian Police at the Federal High Court. Subjected to beatings by police officers and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station,” he wrote.

