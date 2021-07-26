Politics
Police arrests Sowore at resumed trial of IPOB leader, Kanu
The police on Monday arrested the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court, Abuja as the court resumes for the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Sowore, a one time presidential aspirant and human rights activist, had stormed the court premises with some activists carrying placards bearing ‘#BuhariMustGo’, was reportedly arrested and taken away.
It was gathered that armed operatives descended on the activist, beat him up and bundled him into a vehicle alongside the cameraman who was livestreaming for him.
READ ALSO: #RevolutionNow convener, Sowore, allegedly injured by police at Abuja rally
Confirming his arrest via a post on his social mediaplatform, Sowore said he was brutalised by the secret police during his arrest and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station.
“I have just been arrested by the Nigerian Police at the Federal High Court. Subjected to beatings by police officers and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station,” he wrote.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....