Police arrests suspected abductor of ex-commissioner in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of one person in connection with the abduction of a former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Mr. Folorunsho Olabode.

The suspect was among the criminals paraded by the command’s spokesman, Mr. Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti.

Abutu said the suspect was arrested by police operatives inside a forest at Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state.

He said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the syndicate that kidnapped Mr. Folorunso Olabode, a former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.”

The police spokesman said the suspects also mentioned other members of his gang, including the two men who had earlier been arrested and prosecuted.

“We have invited the former commissioner to come and identify them,” Abutu added.

He also disclosed that police officers had arrested one man for allegedly killing a motorcyclist at Odo-Oro in Ikole local government area of the state.

He said the suspect and three others allegedly killed the motorcyclist simply identified as Isaac inside a farm in the area.

“Isaac had conveyed the suspects from Ikole to a farmstead at Odo-Oro Ekiti, where he was murdered and the body interred in a shallow grave in a farm belonging to the suspect,” Abutu said.

The told journalists that police operatives are on the trail of the remaining suspects who had fled to Kogi State.

