Police arrests suspected abductors of 11-year-old boy in Adamawa

Two persons have been arrested by the police in Adamawa over the alleged abduction of an 11-year-old boy at Sangere Futy, Girei local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement in Yola, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of Mubi North Division on Sunday.

He added that the arrest of the suspects followed a report made to police over the boy’s abduction in September.

Nguroje disclosed that the suspects Aminu Jika, 36, and Muhammed Umar, 32, demanded and collected N5million as ransom from the victim’s family before releasing him.

He said: “Since then, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, directed for immediate investigation and possible arrest of the culprits. The police successfully apprehended the culprits, recovered a Toyota Hilux, three number plates, and handsets, among other items.

“The suspects will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction on completion of the investigation.”

