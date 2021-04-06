Police arrests suspected anti-Buhari campaigners in Kogi | Ripples Nigeria

The Kogi State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of two persons, who were allegedly caught at midnight carrying out a “smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari” in Lokoja.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, explained that some policemen attached to the command caught the two men at about 2:30 a.m. as they were allegedly painting buildings and carrying posters with the inscription ‘Buhari Must Go’.

Edeh maintained that while the people had the right to protest, they must do it lawfully without inciting the public, stating that the young men could not have been protesting at the wee hours of the night, as painting walls, buildings and pasting anti-Buhari posters cannot be termed as peaceful protest.

He said the command was working across the state to ensure the protection of lives and property, and warned mischief makers to stay clear of the state, pledging that the command would fish out and arrest perpetrators of crimes in the state.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, alleged that some youths had gathered in Benue State from where they moved to Kogi State to paint walls as well as display anti-Buhari posters that were printed in a South-South state.

Read also: OBASANJO takes anti-Buhari campaign ABROAD

He said Kogi youths who were ardent supporters of President Buhari apprehended the ‘sponsored hoodlums’ and handed them over to law enforcement agents for prosecution, for violating the environmental laws of the state as well as disturbing the peace of the people.

“We are placing it on record that the fanatical followership of the president by Kogi people is borne out of our faith in his integrity and quality leadership. Kogi is Buhari and Buhari is Kogi.

“The Kogi State Government hereby sounds a note of warning to all agents of destabilisation to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilising and debilitating politics. The state is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people.

“For us, President Buhari is more than a national leader. He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak; an ideology of transparency and accountability; and an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with the president,” Fanwo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions